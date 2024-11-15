How do I use && and || in if statements in Java?
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to use
&& (AND) and
|| (OR) operators in
if statements in Java.
In Java, we can use the logical AND (
&&) and logical OR (
||) operators to combine multiple boolean expressions in
if statements and evaluate multiple conditions at once.
This answer demonstrates how to:
&& to evaluate whether all conditions are true.
|| to evaluate whether at least one condition is true.
&& and
|| to evaluate more complex logical conditions.
&& (Logical AND)
The
&& operator is used to execute code only when all the conditions for an entire expression are true.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { int age = 25; boolean hasDrivingLicense = true; if (age > 18 && hasDrivingLicense) { System.out.println("You are eligible to drive."); } } }
In this example, the following message is only printed if both
age > 18 and
hasDrivingLicense are true:
You are eligible to drive.
|| (Logical OR)
The
|| operator is used to execute code when at least one of the conditions is true for the entire expression.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { boolean isWeekend = true; boolean isHoliday = false; if (isWeekend || isHoliday) { System.out.println("You can relax today."); } } }
In this example, the following message is printed if either
isWeekend or
isHoliday is true.
You can relax today.
&& and
||
You can also combine the
&& and
|| operators in a single
if statement to create more complex logical expressions.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { int age = 17; boolean hasParentalConsent = true; if (age >= 18 || (age >= 16 && hasParentalConsent)) { System.out.println("You are allowed to participate."); } } }
In this example, the following message is printed if
age >= 18 is true or if both
age >= 16 and
hasParentalConsent are true.
You are allowed to participate.
&& operator is used when all conditions need to be true.
|| operator is used when at least one condition needs to be true.
&& and
|| operators are combined to create more complex logical conditions.
|Condition 1
|Condition 2
&& (AND) Result
|`
|true
|true
|true
|true
|true
|false
|false
|true
|false
|true
|false
|true
|false
|false
|false
|false
In the truth table above:
&& operator returns
true only if both conditions are
true.
|| operator returns
true if at least one condition is
true.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.