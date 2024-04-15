How do I use custom elements with Vue.js?
Custom elements are part of the Web Components specification in modern HTML. They are lowercase HTML elements including a dash, such as
<person-details>. This element is custom JS and HTML you write, that behaves in the same way as standard HTML elements like
<div> and
<span>.
Since custom element names look similar to components you create in React, Vue.js, or other web frameworks, the frameworks might be confused when encountering them.
You might get an error message like the following:
Failed to resolve component: component-name If this is a native custom element, make sure to exclude it from component resolution via compilerOptions.isCustomElement.
You might see this error when you are working with a Laravel project that is using Vue.js as its browser framework. Vue.js is the underlying cause of the error.
The Vue.js documentation says:
By default, Vue will attempt to resolve a non-native HTML tag as a registered Vue component before falling back to rendering it as a custom element. This will cause Vue to emit a
failed to resolve componentwarning during development. To let Vue know that certain elements should be treated as custom elements and skip component resolution, we can specify the
compilerOptions.isCustomElementoption.
Custom elements are compatible with Vue, but you need to tell your project you’re using one.
The most common cause for the
Unknown custom element error is not a configuration problem, but rather that you misspelled the tag. For example, instead of
<person-details>, you may have written
<persan-details>. Check your spelling before trying the other solutions below.
Removing the error message will differ depending on whether you are using Vue 2 or Vue 3.
Vue 2 was deprecated in 2023, but you might need to maintain an old project that has not yet upgraded to Vue 3.
Vue 2 documentation says you need to use
Vue.config.ignoredElements in your code or custom elements will cause an error.
For example:
Vue.config.ignoredElements = ['person-details']; const app = new Vue({ el: '#app', data: { message: 'Hello Vue!'} });
For a full working example, try the following
index.html file:
<html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue/dist/vue.js"></script> </head> <body> <!-- Create a web component --> <script> class PersonDetails extends HTMLElement { constructor() { super(); this.attachShadow({ mode: "open" }); this.shadowRoot.innerHTML = `<p>Person Record Component</p>`; } } customElements.define("person-details", PersonDetails); </script> <div id="app"> {{ message }} <person-details></person-details> </div> <script> Vue.config.ignoredElements = ["person-details"]; var app = new Vue({ el: "#app", data: { message: "Hello Vue!", }, }); </script> </body> </html>
In Vue 3, the method to remove the error message will differ depending on whether you are creating Vue components at runtime or using a build step.
If you are creating a Vue application at runtime without a build step, you will have code to initialize your app similar to the following:
const { createApp } = Vue; const app = createApp({ data() { return { message: 'Hello Vue!' } } });
Below this, add the following configuration line:
app.config.compilerOptions.isCustomElement = (tag) => ['person-details', 'another-element'].includes(tag);
If you refresh the page, you should no longer get an error message.
For a full working example, try the following
index.html file:
<html lang="en"> <head> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script> </head> <body> <!-- Create a web component --> <script> class PersonDetails extends HTMLElement { constructor() { super(); this.attachShadow({ mode: "open" }); this.shadowRoot.innerHTML = `<p>Person Record Component</p>`; } } customElements.define("person-details", PersonDetails); </script> <div id="app"> {{ message }} <person-details></person-details> </div> <script> const { createApp } = Vue; const app = createApp({ data() { return { message: "Hello Vue!" }; }, }); app.config.compilerOptions.isCustomElement = (tag) => ["person-details", "another-element"].includes(tag); app.mount("#app"); </script> </body> </html>
If you are using a JavaScript bundler, like Parcel, webpack, Browserify, or Vite — or working with TypeScript using tsc or Babel — you need to configure custom elements in your build step. (You might get rid of the error using only the
app.config.compilerOptions.isCustomElement line from the previous section, so try that first, but otherwise use the code in this section.)
For Vite, in the
vite.config.js file, you can use the template’s
compilerOptions object to set a function defining what a custom element name is. For example:
import vue from '@vitejs/plugin-vue' export default { plugins: [ vue({ template: { compilerOptions: { isCustomElement: (tag) => ['person-details', 'another-element'].includes(tag) } } }) ] }
If you’re using webpack, add a rule like the following to
webpack.config.js:
rules: [ { test: /\.vue$/, use: 'vue-loader', options: { compilerOptions: { isCustomElement: tag => ['person-details', 'another-element'].includes(tag) } } } ]
If you’re using Parcel or the old Vue CLI, add the
isCustomElement line to your
vue.config.js file.
If you still have trouble with custom elements in Vue, read the full documentation:
