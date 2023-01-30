How do you show or hide elements in React?

You have an element that you would like to show or hide, for example an element that is shown or hidden when a user clicks a button. How do you conditionally render an element?
There are three common ways to conditionally render elements in JSX: using the logical AND (&&) operator, using the conditional (ternary) operator, and using an
if statement.
You can use the logical AND (&&) operator to conditionally render an element based on a boolean state value:
export default function MyComponent() { const [isOpen, setIsOpen] = useState(false); function toggle() { setIsOpen((isOpen) => !isOpen); } return ( <div className="App"> {isOpen && <Popup />} <button onClick={toggle}>Toggle show</button> </div> ); }
In the example code above, the component
Popup is initially not shown. When the “Toggle show” button is clicked once,
isOpen is set to true.
MyComponent re-renders and the component
Popup is rendered as a React element. If the button is clicked again,
isOpen is set to false and the
Popup component is not rendered.
The issue with using the
&& operator is that you may end up unintentionally rendering
0 instead of nothing if the value to the left of the
&& operator is
0, which would be the case in the following code if the
items prop was an array with no items.
function ItemList({ items }) { return ( <div> <ul> {items.length && items.map((item) => <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>)} </ul> </div> ); }
The
&& operator evaluates the values it compares, the operands, from left to right. It returns immediately with the value of the first falsy value it finds. If all values are truthy, the last evaluated value is returned. This is why
0 would be displayed if the value of
items.length is 0. The length of
[] is 0. You can fix this by making sure that the value is a boolean, for example:
!!items.length && ... // or items.length > 0 && ... // or Boolean(items.length) && ...
You can use a ternary operator to conditionally render an element without having to worry about converting values to booleans:
function ItemList({ items }) { return ( <div> <ul> {items.length ? items.map((item) => <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>) : null} </ul> </div> ); }
if statement
You can also use an
if statement instead of a ternary operator if you prefer the syntax:
function ItemList({ items }) { let itemsElements = null; if (items.length) { itemsElements = items.map((item) => <li key={item.id}>{item.name}</li>); } return ( <div> <ul>{itemsElements}</ul> </div> ); }
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve React performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a React project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry React SDK
npm install @sentry/react
import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react"; import App from "./App"; Sentry.init({ dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" }); ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.