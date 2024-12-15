How to add a delay in Java
Venter C.—
I don’t know how to delay an execution for a specified period of time in Java.
You can use either the
Thread.sleep() method or the
ScheduledExecutorService interface to add an execution delay in Java.
Thread.sleep()
You can use
Thread.sleep() to delay the execution of a task by putting a thread to sleep for a specified number of milliseconds.
For example, the following adds a three-second execution delay by putting the thread to sleep for 3,000 milliseconds:
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Task started"); try { Thread.sleep(3000); } catch (InterruptedException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } System.out.println("Task completed after 3 seconds delay"); } }
The
Thread.sleep() method is simple to implement but may not be suitable for all use cases, as it blocks the current thread and doesn’t offer flexible task control. It is best used in situations that require a simple once-off delay within a single thread.
It is important to wrap the
Thread.sleep() method in a try-catch block to handle the
InterruptedException that is thrown if the thread is interrupted while sleeping.
ScheduledExecutorService
The
ScheduledExecutorService interface provides more flexible control, allowing you to schedule delayed or periodically executed tasks.
Similar to the
Thread.sleep() example, the following code delays the execution of a task by three seconds:
import java.util.concurrent.Executors; import java.util.concurrent.ScheduledExecutorService; import java.util.concurrent.TimeUnit; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { ScheduledExecutorService scheduler = Executors.newScheduledThreadPool(1); // 1 is the size of the thread pool being created System.out.println("Scheduling a task with a 3-second delay"); scheduler.schedule(() -> { System.out.println("Task executed after 3 seconds"); // Task to be executed after the delay }, 3, TimeUnit.SECONDS); // Adding the 3-second delay scheduler.shutdown(); } }
The task will run after the specified time (3 seconds in this case).
The
ScheduledExecutorService interface is slightly more complex to implement, but it doesn’t block the current thread. It’s best used in situations that require more complex scheduling and control.
Thread class documentation
Executors class documentation
ScheduledExecutorService interface documentation
TimeUnit class documentation
