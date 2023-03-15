How to align a div to the middle (horizontally / width) of the page?

Matthew C.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

You have a div element that you want to center horizontally in the middle of a page. For example, you want to center a div with a class of “item” horizontally in another div with a class of “container” that is the width of the page:

Click to Copy <body> <div class="container"> <div class="item">horizontally centered</div> </div> </body>

How do you do this?

The Solution

One way to do this is to use Flexbox and center the div item horizontally using the justify-content CSS property:

Click to Copy .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; } .item { width: 100px; }

Alternatively, you can set the horizontal margin of the div item to auto :

Click to Copy .item { width: 100px; margin: 0 auto; }