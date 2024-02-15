How to allow domains for images in Next.js

In Next.js 13, you might need to render multiple images that are located at different URLs.
If your images are not loading when using external URLs, it’s because Next.js requires configuration to be set. By explicitly stating from which URLs the images can be loaded, you can protect your application from malicious third parties.
There are two approaches to setting the configuration to allow external images.
In your
next.config.js file, you can set the
remotePatterns prop to specify from where external images can be sourced.
In the following example, images from any URL starting with
https://example.com/account123/ are allowed and any other images will result in a
400 Bad Request:
module.exports = { images: { remotePatterns: [ { protocol: 'https', hostname: 'example.com', port: '', pathname: '/account123/**', }, ], }, }
You can use wildcard patterns for both
pathname and
hostname as follows:
* to match a single path segment or subdomain.
* to match any number of path segments at the end, or subdomains at the beginning.
You can also use the
domains prop to provide a list of hostnames that are allowed for external images. However, the
domains prop does not support wildcard pattern matching, nor can it restrict protocol, port, and pathname. Thus, any route of a provided hostname can be used for external images.
Below is an example of the
domains prop:
module.exports = { images: { domains: ['example.com'], }, }
In this case, both
https://example.com/account123 and
http://example.com/account113 are valid URLs for external images.
You can find additional information about the
remotePatterns and
domains configuration in the Next.js documentation.
