Abdul D. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

I don’t know how to assert that a certain exception is thrown in JUnit tests.

The Solution

Depending on the version of JUnit you’re using, you can assert that a specific exception is thrown during the execution of a test in one of the following ways:

JUnit 4: Use the @Test annotation with the expected parameter.

annotation with the parameter. JUnit 4 and 5: Use a try-catch block with the fail() method.

method. JUnit 5: Use the `assertThrows() method.

Using @Test(expected = ...)

In JUnit 4, you can use the @Test annotation with the expected parameter to assert that a specific exception is thrown:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import org.junit.Test; public class ExceptionTest { @Test(expected = IllegalArgumentException.class) public void testExceptionIsThrown() { throwException(); } private void throwException() { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid argument"); } }

In this example, the test passes if an IllegalArgumentException is thrown during the execution of the testExceptionIsThrown method.

Using a try-catch block with fail()

In versions 4 and 5 of JUnit, you can also use a try-catch block to assert that an exception is thrown, calling fail() if it is not:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import org.junit.Test; import static org.junit.Assert.fail; public class ExceptionTest { @Test public void testExceptionIsThrown() { try { throwException(); fail("Expected IllegalArgumentException to be thrown"); } catch (IllegalArgumentException e) { // test passes if exception is thrown } } private void throwException() { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid argument"); } }

In this example, the test fails if the exception is not thrown, ensuring that the expected exception is properly tested.

Using assertThrows()

JUnit 5 introduced the assertThrows() method, which provides a more readable way to assert that an exception is thrown:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import org.junit.jupiter.api.Test; import static org.junit.jupiter.api.Assertions.assertThrows; public class ExceptionTest { @Test public void testExceptionIsThrown() { assertThrows(IllegalArgumentException.class, () -> { throwException(); }); } private void throwException() { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid argument"); } }