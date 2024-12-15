How to assert that a certain exception is thrown in JUnit tests
I don’t know how to assert that a certain exception is thrown in JUnit tests.
Depending on the version of JUnit you’re using, you can assert that a specific exception is thrown during the execution of a test in one of the following ways:
@Test annotation with the
expected parameter.
fail() method.
@Test(expected = ...)
In JUnit 4, you can use the
@Test annotation with the
expected parameter to assert that a specific exception is thrown:
import org.junit.Test; public class ExceptionTest { @Test(expected = IllegalArgumentException.class) public void testExceptionIsThrown() { throwException(); } private void throwException() { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid argument"); } }
In this example, the test passes if an
IllegalArgumentException is thrown during the execution of the
testExceptionIsThrown method.
fail()
In versions 4 and 5 of JUnit, you can also use a try-catch block to assert that an exception is thrown, calling
fail() if it is not:
import org.junit.Test; import static org.junit.Assert.fail; public class ExceptionTest { @Test public void testExceptionIsThrown() { try { throwException(); fail("Expected IllegalArgumentException to be thrown"); } catch (IllegalArgumentException e) { // test passes if exception is thrown } } private void throwException() { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid argument"); } }
In this example, the test fails if the exception is not thrown, ensuring that the expected exception is properly tested.
assertThrows()
JUnit 5 introduced the
assertThrows() method, which provides a more readable way to assert that an exception is thrown:
import org.junit.jupiter.api.Test; import static org.junit.jupiter.api.Assertions.assertThrows; public class ExceptionTest { @Test public void testExceptionIsThrown() { assertThrows(IllegalArgumentException.class, () -> { throwException(); }); } private void throwException() { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid argument"); } }
In this example,
assertThrows() takes the exception class and a lambda expression. The test passes if the specified exception is thrown.
