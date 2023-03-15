How to change the CSS background opacity of an element

You want to change the background opacity of an element. For example, you may want to decrease the opacity of a background image to make any text on the image more readable. The
opacity CSS property sets the opacity of an element. If you decrease the opacity of the background of an element, the opacity of the child elements will be decreased as well. How do you decrease the opacity of the background without affecting the opacity of child elements?
The
opacity of a parent element is not inherited by child elements. Setting the
opacity of an element’s background to a value below 1 adds the element to a new stacking context. The
opacity of the parent’s background sets the maximum perceived
opacity of the child elements. The child elements will have an
opacity relative to the parents’ background
opacity.
Here are three solutions that prevent the child element from having its
opacity reduced when the
opacity of the parent element is reduced. The first solution is for parent elements with a background color, the second and third are for parent elements that have an image as a background.
Set the
background-color property with a
color value that has an alpha channel that allows you to change the transparency of the color.
.parent { background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); }
You can also set the
background property, which is a shorthand that allows you to set all of the background CSS properties at once.
You can use a
::before or
::after CSS pseudo-element that’s absolutely positioned relative to the parent element. You can add a background image to the pseudo-element and change its
opacity:
.parent { position: relative; } .parent::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; opacity: 0.1; background: url(https://source.unsplash.com/random); z-index: -1; }
The
::before pseudo-element is positioned relative to the parent element. We make it take up the full space of the parent element. We set the
z-index of the
::before pseudo-element to -1 so that the background image is positioned behind any of the parent’s content. You can change the positioning and styling of the background image using
background properties such as
background-position and
background-size.
If you want to use an image from an
<img> element as the background image, you can also make use of absolute positioning to make the image cover the background of the parent and set its
opacity without affecting the child elements’ opacity:
<div class="parent"> <img class="img-bg" src="https://source.unsplash.com/random" alt="Random image"> <div> text </div> </div>
Set the width and height of the image to 100% so that it covers the parent:
.parent { position: relative; width: 350px; height: 100px; } .img-bg { opacity: 0.1; position: absolute; width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover; }
The
object-fit property allows you to determine how the image should be resized to fit its container, the parent element.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.