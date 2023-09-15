Answers by Sentry

How to change the cursor into a hand when a user hovers over a list item (CSS)

Matthew C.

The Problem

You have a list where items can be moved by clicking and dragging. How do you change the cursor to look like a hand to indicate that the items can be grabbed?

The Solution

Set the cursor CSS property of the list items to “grab” using the :hover pseudo class selector:

li:hover {
  cursor: grab;
}
