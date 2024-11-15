How to check if a String is numeric in Java?
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to check if a
String is numeric in Java.
In Java, there are several ways to check whether a
String is numeric, including the following common approaches:
Integer.parseInt() or
Double.parseDouble() methods
NumberUtils.isCreatable() method from the
Apache Commons Lang library
Integer.parseInt() or
Double.parseDouble()
You can use
Integer.parseInt() to check whether a string is numeric by attempting to parse it. If the string is not numeric, a
NumberFormatException will be thrown.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String numericString = "123"; String nonNumericString = "123a"; System.out.println(isNumeric(numericString)); // 123 = true System.out.println(isNumeric(nonNumericString)); // 123a = false } public static boolean isNumeric(String str) { try { Integer.parseInt(str); return true; } catch (NumberFormatException e) { return false; } } }
In this example, the
isNumeric() method attempts to parse the string using
Integer.parseInt(). If the parsing fails, it returns
false.
You can use regular expressions to check whether a string is numeric. This method allows for more flexibility in defining what counts as a numeric value.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String numericString = "123.45"; String nonNumericString = "123a"; System.out.println(isNumeric(numericString)); // true System.out.println(isNumeric(nonNumericString)); // false } public static boolean isNumeric(String str) { return str.matches("-?\\d+(\\.\\d+)?"); } }
In this example, the regular expression
-?\d+(\\.\d+)? checks whether the string is a valid number, optionally allowing for a negative sign and a decimal point.
Apache Commons Lang Library
The
Apache Commons Lang library provides a utility method
NumberUtils.isCreatable() that can be used to check whether a string is numeric.
To use this method, include the following dependency in your project:
<dependency> <groupId>org.apache.commons</groupId> <artifactId>commons-lang3</artifactId> <version>3.12.0</version> </dependency>
Then use it as follows:
import org.apache.commons.lang3.math.NumberUtils; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String numericString = "123.45"; String nonNumericString = "123a"; System.out.println(NumberUtils.isCreatable(numericString)); // true System.out.println(NumberUtils.isCreatable(nonNumericString)); // false } }
The
NumberUtils.isCreatable() method can handle integers, floating-point numbers, and even numbers in scientific notation.
