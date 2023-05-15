How to compare strings in Java

How do I compare strings in Java?
To compare strings in Java for equality, you should use
String.equals().
public class Main { public static void main(String[] arg) { String str1 = "java"; String str2 = "java"; System.out.println(str1.equals(str2)); } }
Output:
true
If uppercase and lowercase difference isn’t important, you can use
String.equalsIgnoreCase().
public class Main { public static void main(String[] arg) { String str1 = "java"; String str2 = "Java"; System.out.println(str1.equalsIgnoreCase(str2)); } }
Output:
true
If you want to find out if a String is “bigger” or “smaller” than another string (that is, whether it comes before or after alphabetically), use
String.compareTo().
public class Main { public static void main(String[] arg) { String str1 = "aaa"; String str2 = "bbb"; String str3 = "ccc"; String str4 = "bbb"; System.out.println(str2.compareTo(str3)); System.out.println(str2.compareTo(str1)); System.out.println(str2.compareTo(str4)); } }
Output:
-1 1 0
The first output is
-1, indicating that
str2 (
"bbb") comes before
str3 (
"ccc").
The second output is
1, indicating that
str2 (
"bbb") comes after
str1 (
"aaa").
The third output is
0, indicating that
str2 (
"bbb") is equal to
str4 (
"bbb").
== for string comparison
Strings in Java are stored on the heap, and the variable only stores a reference to where the real string value can be found.
If you use
== to compare strings, you might get unexpected results.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] arg) { String str1 = new String("java"); String str2 = new String("java"); System.out.println(str1 == str2); } }
Output:
false
Here, the two strings have equal values but these values are not stored in the variables
str1 and
str2.
When dealing with primitive types like
int, any variables with the same value will also have the same identity code. But when dealing with non-primitive types like String, this is not the case.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] arg) { String str1 = new String("java"); String str2 = new String("java"); int int1 = 1; int int2 = 1; System.out.println(System.identityHashCode(int1)); System.out.println(System.identityHashCode(int2)); System.out.println(System.identityHashCode(str1)); System.out.println(System.identityHashCode(str2)); } }
Output:
808993268 808993268 1229416514 2016447921
What makes this confusing is that often
== will return
true if you compare two strings with the same value. In the code above we used
new String("java") to create two separate strings, but if we create the strings without the explicit
new keyword, Java will do some optimization in the background and only store the string once.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] arg) { String str1 = "java"; String str2 = "java"; System.out.println(System.identityHashCode(str1)); System.out.println(System.identityHashCode(str2)); // do not do this System.out.println(str1 == str2); } }
Here, the two strings have the same hashcode, and
== will tell you that they are the same string. This is a side effect of Java’s memory optimization and shouldn’t be relied on, as it may not always behave consistently.
