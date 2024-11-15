How to deal with the 'java.lang.OutOfMemoryError: Java heap space' error?
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to deal with the
java.lang.OutOfMemoryError: Java heap space error in Java.
The
java.lang.OutOfMemoryError: Java heap space error occurs when a Java virtual machine (JVM) runs out of memory to allocate new objects.
There are multiple ways to ensure the memory allocated to your JVM is sufficient for the requirements of an application, including the following common solutions:
-Xms and
-Xmx to increase the heap size
-XX:+HeapDumpOnOutOfMemoryError to generate a heap dump
You can increase the heap size allocated to the JVM by using the
-Xms and
-Xmx options:
java -Xms512m -Xmx1024m YourApplication
-Xms parameter sets the initial heap size (for example,
512m for 512 MB).
-Xmx parameter sets the maximum heap size (for example,
1024m for 1 GB).
You can use a profiling tool like VisualVM or YourKit to monitor memory usage and identify memory leaks or excessive memory consumption. This helps you identify which part of your code uses the most memory.
-XX:+HeapDumpOnOutOfMemoryError
You can use the
-XX:+HeapDumpOnOutOfMemoryError flag to generate a heap dump when the error occurs. You can then analyze the heap dump to find the root cause of the problem:
java -Xmx1024m -XX:+HeapDumpOnOutOfMemoryError YourApplication
Tuning the garbage collector sometimes helps resolve memory issues. Experiment with different garbage collection algorithms (such as G1GC) and JVM options (like
-XX:+UseG1GC) to see whether you can improve the JVM memory management.
Suppose you have an application that reads a large file into memory all at once:
import java.nio.file.Files; import java.nio.file.Paths; import java.io.IOException; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { try { byte[] data = Files.readAllBytes(Paths.get("largefile.txt")); System.out.println("File size: " + data.length); } catch (IOException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } } }
The code above will throw an
OutOfMemoryError error if the file being read in is too large
Exception in thread "main" java.lang.OutOfMemoryError: Java heap space at java.base/java.util.Arrays.copyOf(Arrays.java:3745) at java.base/java.io.ByteArrayOutputStream.grow(ByteArrayOutputStream.java:118) at java.base/java.io.ByteArrayOutputStream.ensureCapacity(ByteArrayOutputStream.java:93) at java.base/java.io.ByteArrayOutputStream.write(ByteArrayOutputStream.java:153) at java.base/java.io.ByteArrayOutputStream.write(ByteArrayOutputStream.java:160) at java.base/java.nio.file.Files.read(Files.java:3273) at java.base/java.nio.file.Files.readAllBytes(Files.java:3326) at Main.main(Main.java:8)
This approach can easily lead to an
OutOfMemoryError if the file is too large. To solve this, you could read the file in smaller chunks:
import java.io.BufferedReader; import java.io.FileReader; import java.io.IOException; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { try (BufferedReader reader = new BufferedReader(new FileReader("largefile.txt"))) { String line; while ((line = reader.readLine()) != null) { System.out.println(line); } } catch (IOException e) { e.printStackTrace(); } } }
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.