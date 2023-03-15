How to disable text selection highlighting (css)

Matthew C.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

You want to disable text selection for some text. How do you do this using CSS?

The Solution

You may have a p tag containing text that you want to make unselectable.

Click to Copy <p class="unselectable"> Unselectable text. </p>

You can add a CSS class to it and use the user-select CSS property to disable text selection by setting its value to “none”:

Click to Copy .unselectable { -webkit-user-select: none; /* Safari */ user-select: none; }

The user-select property requires a vendor prefix for the Safari browser.