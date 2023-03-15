How to disable text selection highlighting (css)

You want to disable text selection for some text. How do you do this using CSS?
You may have a
p tag containing text that you want to make unselectable.
<p class="unselectable"> Unselectable text. </p>
You can add a CSS class to it and use the
user-select CSS property to disable text selection by setting its value to “none”:
.unselectable { -webkit-user-select: none; /* Safari */ user-select: none; }
The
user-select property requires a vendor prefix for the Safari browser.
You can also set the value to “all” so that all of the text is selected when a user clicks on the text. The browser compatibility of
user-select can be seen in this table.
