How to fix "Headers already sent" error in PHP?

How can I fix a “headers already sent” error in PHP?
The HTTP header is sent to the web server with the first output, no matter what that is. The header cannot be modified or resent afterward.
If your script attempts to change the HTTP header following any output, you will receive a “headers already sent” error message.
The solution to this error is to restructure your script so that no output is sent before an HTTP-modifying function like
header() or
setcookie() is called. If you can’t restructure your code or want a quick solution, you can use the
ob_start() and
ob_end_flush() functions to delay the output until after the HTTP header is modified.
The “headers already sent” error message includes information to help you locate the premature output in your script.
Take a look at this example error message:
Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/Example/index.php:3) in /home/Example/index.php on line 9
The error message tells us the premature output is located in our
index.php file on line
3, before the
header() function is called on line 9.
If we examine the file, we see an echo statement on line 3 that sends output before the
header() function is called on line 9:
// line 3 echo 'Hello, World!'; // line 9 header("Location: https://example.com");
In this case, we can restructure our code so that our
echo statement does not appear before the header is called.
Functions that are similar to
echo and would cause the same error include
print_r,
var-dump,
imagepng, and
imagejpg.
If the error message flags the first line of your script, a whitespace or HTML tag is likely responsible for the initial output. Remove the whitespace to resolve the issue.
For example:
// change this <?php // to this <?php
Any HTML code outside of the
<?php and
?> tags is sent as output. For example, a
<!DOCTYPE html> tag appearing before a call to modify the HTTP header will cause a “headers already sent” error.
Here we have the
<!DOCTYPE html> tag before we call the
setcookie() function, which modifies the header:
<!DOCTYPE html> <?php setcookie("lang_cookie", "cookie_data"); ?> <html> <head> <title>My Page</title> </head> <body> <p>My Paragraph</p> </body> </html>
To fix this, place the
setcookie() call before
<!DOCTYPE html> tag:
<?php setcookie("lang_cookie", "cookie_data"); ?> <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>My Page</title> </head> <body> <p>My Paragraph</p> </body> </html>
If you haven’t located the source of the output yet, have a look at the following:
The UTF-8 BOM (Byte-Order-Mark) is an invisible character that will count as output. Find the encoding information of the script in your IDE or text editor. You can change the settings of your text editor to save files as
UTF-8 (no BOM) in the future.
Error reporting and warnings can sometimes be counted as output and trigger the “headers already sent” error. Check and modify the error display settings of your
php.ini or
.htaccess file.
If you include a file that has any output (including whitespace) before making changes to the HTTP header, you will get the “headers already sent” error.
ob_start() and
ob_end_flush() Buffering Functions
An alternative to restructuring your code is to buffer output using the
ob_start() and
ob_end_flush() functions so that no output is sent before an attempt to modify the header is made.
Here we use
ob_start() after the
<?php opening tag and
ob_end_flush() before the closing
?> php tag to delay the output until after a call to modify the HTTP header is made:
<?php ob_start(); echo "Hello, World!"; setcookie("langcookie", "cookiedata"); ob_end_flush(); ?>
Note that you may not be able to view the output of your script in the browser when you use this approach, but it will prevent the “headers already sent” error from being thrown.
