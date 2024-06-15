How to fix the forbidden non-null assertion in TypeScript and React?
Matthew C.—
When using typescript-eslint in a JavaScript application, you may encounter the following error:
@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-assertion warning: Forbidden non-null assertion
The following example code would cause this error:
const loggedInUsername = "bob"; const users = [ { name: "Steven", age: 12 }, { name: "Lisa", age: 32 } ]; const loggedInUser = users.find((u) => u.name === loggedInUsername); console.log(loggedInUser!.age);
You can see a live demo of this error in this typescript-eslint playground.
For this error to occur, the
eslintrc file has the “no-non-null-assertion” rule set to
"error":
"rules": { "@typescript-eslint/no-non-null-assertion": "error" }
The Non-null Assertion Operator (Postfix
!) assertion removes the
null and
undefined types from a value. To use it, add the
! symbol after an expression like in the console log example above. When your TypeScript configuration is set to do
"strictNullChecks", use the non-null assertion operator to bypass the
null and
undefined type checks. It should only be used if you know a specific value won’t be
null or
undefined at runtime.
Your error message may include a solution to the error:
Consider using the optional chain operator `?.` instead. This operator includes runtime checks, so it is safer than the compile-only non-null assertion operator.
To fix the example code above, use the optional chain operator when accessing the
age property of the
loggedInUser:
console.log(loggedInUser?.age);
If the
age property does not exist on the
loggedInUser object, the expression will result in
undefined instead of throwing an error.
