How to Fix Unsupported major.minor Version Error in Java
You get the following error when trying to run your Java program:
java.lang.UnsupportedClassVersionError: Unsupported major.minor version
major.minor version error occurs when the Java Runtime Environment (JRE) version used to run a program is older than the Java Development Kit (JDK) version used to compile its code. You can resolve this by:
If you have access to the compiled
.class or
.jar files, use the following command to check the version they were compiled with:
javap -verbose MyClass | grep "major"
You will see an output like:
major version: 61
Ensure the JRE running your application is at least as recent as the JDK used to compile the code. For example, if the class is compiled with Java 17 (major version 61), you need to run it with Java 17 or higher.
java -version javac -version
If the
java version is older than
javac, install the appropriate JDK or JRE version, or update your Java version.
If you need to run the code on a system with an older JRE, you can recompile your Java code with compatibility flags to generate bytecode compatible with older versions.
The following command compiles the code to be compatible with Java 8 (major version 52):
javac --release 8 MyClass.java
JAVA_HOME and
PATH
Ensure that your environment is configured to use the correct version of Java by setting
JAVA_HOME and
PATH.
On Linux/macOS:
export JAVA_HOME=/path/to/your/java export PATH=$JAVA_HOME/bin:$PATH
On Windows (CMD):
set JAVA_HOME=C:\path\to\your\java set PATH=%JAVA_HOME%\bin;%PATH%
If the code requires a specific version, download and install it from the official Java website or an open-source distribution like AdoptOpenJDK.
If you are using an IDE like IntelliJ IDEA or Eclipse, make sure the project settings are configured to use the correct JDK version.
Each version of Java assigns a unique
major.minor version number to compiled class files, so running any class with a newer major version on an older Java virtual machine will return
major.minor version error.
UnsupportedClassVersionError documentation
