How to get the current working directory in Java
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to get the current working directory in Java.
In Java, you can use the
System.getProperty() method with the
"user.dir" key to get the current working directory.
The
System.getProperty() method can be used to retrieve various system properties, including the current working directory.
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String currentDirectory = System.getProperty("user.dir"); System.out.println("Current working directory: " + currentDirectory); } }
When you run this code, it prints:
Current working directory: C:\Users\abdul\test-java\test
In this example,
System.getProperty("user.dir") returns the current working directory as a
String. The
getProperty() method takes a key as an argument and returns the value associated with that key. In this case, the key is
"user.dir", which represents the full path to the current directory.
