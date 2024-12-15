How to get the current working directory in Java

Abdul D. — December 15, 2024

The Problem

I don’t know how to get the current working directory in Java.

The Solution

In Java, you can use the System.getProperty() method with the "user.dir" key to get the current working directory.

The System.getProperty() method can be used to retrieve various system properties, including the current working directory.

public class Main {
    public static void main(String[] args) {
        String currentDirectory = System.getProperty("user.dir");
        System.out.println("Current working directory: " + currentDirectory);
    }
}

When you run this code, it prints:

Current working directory: C:\Users\abdul\test-java\test