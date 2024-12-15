How To Get User Input in Java
Venter C.—
I don’t know how to get user input from the console in Java.
The most common way to get user input in Java is to use the
Scanner class from the
java.util package.
For example, the following code uses
Scanner with methods such as
nextLine() to retrieve different data inputs:
import java.util.Scanner; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { Scanner scanner = new Scanner(System.in); System.out.print("Enter your name: "); String name = scanner.nextLine(); // Read a full line of text System.out.println("Hello, " + name + "!"); System.out.print("Enter your age: "); int age = scanner.nextInt(); // Read an integer input System.out.println("You are " + age + " years old."); System.out.print("Enter a decimal number: "); double number = scanner.nextDouble(); // Read a double input System.out.println("You entered: " + number); scanner.close(); // Close the scanner to free resources } }
This demonstrates the following commonly used methods for reading user input:
nextLine() method reads a full line of text.
nextInt() method reads an integer.
nextDouble() method reads a double.
While each method gets a different data type, the Java
Scanner class does not offer a native means of reading character input.
If you need to read a single character, you can use
nextLine() to fetch a line of text, then extract the first character of that line:
System.out.print("Enter a character: "); char ch = scanner.nextLine().charAt(0); // Read first character from input System.out.println("You entered: " + ch);
You can use try-catch blocks to prevent the program from crashing when invalid input is entered:
import java.util.InputMismatchException; import java.util.Scanner; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { Scanner scanner = new Scanner(System.in); try { System.out.print("Enter an integer: "); int number = scanner.nextInt(); System.out.println("You entered: " + number); } catch (InputMismatchException e) { System.out.println("Invalid input! Please enter a valid integer."); } scanner.close(); } }
Scanner documentation
InputMismatchException documentation
