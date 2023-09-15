How to remove focus border (outline) around text/input boxes

Matthew C.

September 15, 2023

The Problem

You want to remove the focus outline around an input element. You may want to do this because you don’t like the outline styling, which may also differ between browsers. How do you do this?

The Solution

You can set the outline CSS shorthand property to “none”:

Click to Copy input:focus { outline: none; }

The problem with this solution is that users who navigate websites using their keyboard will not know which input is in focus.

Instead of removing the outline, you can give it a specific style, which will normalize the style across different browsers.

If you remove the outline, style the input when it’s focused. For example:

Click to Copy input:focus { outline: none; color: blue; border: 1px solid black; text-decoration: underline; box-shadow: 0 1px 6px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); border-radius: 0.5rem; }

Note that you should not only use color to indicate that the input is focused as colorblind people may not be able to distinguish between the focused and non-focused state.