How to style a checkbox using CSS

Matthew C.

The Problem

You have a checkbox or checkboxes that you want to style, such as the following checkbox inputs:

<label>
  <input type="checkbox" name="business" />
  Business
</label>

<label>
  <input type="checkbox" name="economy" checked />
  Economy
</label>

How do you style the checkboxes using CSS?

The Solution

You can change the height, width, and color of a checkbox as follows:

input[type="checkbox"] {
  width: 3em;
  height: 3rem;
  accent-color: green;
}

However, this does not work with Safari, and styling the checkbox directly is limited. To have full control of the styling of a checkbox, you can hide the checkbox input and use the input’s ::before pseudo element to create a custom-styled checkbox.

First, hide the checkbox element:

input[type="checkbox"] {
  appearance: none;
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  display: flex;
  align-content: center;
  justify-content: center;
  font-size: 2rem;
  padding: 0.1rem;
  border: 0.25rem solid green;
  border-radius: 0.5rem;
}

Setting the CSS appearance property to “none” hides the checkbox input. The input is made into a flexbox with its contents centered within the set border. This will cause the ::before pseudo-element to be centered within the input container.

Next, create the ::before pseudo-element, which will be the check in the checkbox:

input[type="checkbox"]::before {
  content: "";
  width: 1.4rem;
  height: 1.4rem;
  clip-path: polygon(20% 0%, 0% 20%, 30% 50%, 0% 80%, 20% 100%, 50% 70%, 80% 100%, 100% 80%, 70% 50%, 100% 20%, 80% 0%, 50% 30%);
  transform: scale(0);
  background-color: green;
}

The width, height, and background color are set. We use a clip-path to set which parts of the element should be shown. In this example code, it is shaped as a cross. To make your own clip-path shape, you can use Clippy, which is a clip-path maker.

The cross shape is hidden using the transform CSS property. We scale the size of the pseudo-element to zero to hide it.

To style the checked state, use the :checked CSS pseudo-class selector. When the checkbox is checked, scale the size of the pseudo-element to show it:

input[type="checkbox"]:checked::before {
  transform: scale(1);
}

You can also use the CSS transition property to animate the transform.

To style the hover state, use the :hover CSS pseudo-class:

input[type="checkbox"]:hover {
  color: black;
}
