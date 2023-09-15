How to style a checkbox using CSS

You have a checkbox or checkboxes that you want to style, such as the following checkbox inputs:
<label> <input type="checkbox" name="business" /> Business </label> <label> <input type="checkbox" name="economy" checked /> Economy </label>
How do you style the checkboxes using CSS?
You can change the height, width, and color of a checkbox as follows:
input[type="checkbox"] { width: 3em; height: 3rem; accent-color: green; }
However, this does not work with Safari, and styling the checkbox directly is limited. To have full control of the styling of a checkbox, you can hide the checkbox input and use the input’s
::before pseudo element to create a custom-styled checkbox.
First, hide the checkbox element:
input[type="checkbox"] { appearance: none; -webkit-appearance: none; display: flex; align-content: center; justify-content: center; font-size: 2rem; padding: 0.1rem; border: 0.25rem solid green; border-radius: 0.5rem; }
Setting the CSS
appearance property to “none” hides the checkbox input. The input is made into a flexbox with its contents centered within the set border. This will cause the
::before pseudo-element to be centered within the input container.
Next, create the
::before pseudo-element, which will be the check in the checkbox:
input[type="checkbox"]::before { content: ""; width: 1.4rem; height: 1.4rem; clip-path: polygon(20% 0%, 0% 20%, 30% 50%, 0% 80%, 20% 100%, 50% 70%, 80% 100%, 100% 80%, 70% 50%, 100% 20%, 80% 0%, 50% 30%); transform: scale(0); background-color: green; }
The width, height, and background color are set. We use a
clip-path to set which parts of the element should be shown. In this example code, it is shaped as a cross. To make your own
clip-path shape, you can use Clippy, which is a clip-path maker.
The cross shape is hidden using the
transform CSS property. We scale the size of the pseudo-element to zero to hide it.
To style the checked state, use the
:checked CSS pseudo-class selector. When the checkbox is checked, scale the size of the pseudo-element to show it:
input[type="checkbox"]:checked::before { transform: scale(1); }
You can also use the CSS
transition property to animate the transform.
To style the hover state, use the
:hover CSS pseudo-class:
input[type="checkbox"]:hover { color: black; }
