How to Throw Exceptions in Java

In Java, you might want to explicitly throw an exception when you know your program has reached some state that would prevent it from continuing to execute successfully.
To throw an exception, we need to specify the keyword
throws along with the exception type and any additional arguments the relevant exception constructor will accept. For example, to throw a generic exception we can use the
Exception class as shown below:
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) throws Exception { try { int x = 1 / 0; } catch (Exception exception) { throw new Exception("Something went wrong!"); } } }
This will yield the following output:
Exception in thread "main" java.lang.Exception: Something went wrong! at Main.main(Main.java:7)
Exception Class
The
Exception thrown above can be a bit limiting as the information provided by the exception is rather sparse. We could provide a more detailed exception message to the
Exception constructor and pass in the underlying caught exception. But there might be cases where we need more scope for custom exception attributes that are not available by using the
Exception class. Additionally, we might want to define exceptions that represent business processes not covered by the standard Java subclasses of
Exception (such as
ArrayIndexOutOfBoundsException,
ArithmeticException, and
IllegalArgumentException). We can create our own exceptions by extending the
Exception class.
Let’s say your code interfaces with some driver or third-party code. Should that third-party code experience an error, it may yield some error code. We can create a custom exception class that facilitates passing in an error code as
enum, and use this error code to perform additional actions in our application if required.
public class CustomException extends Exception { private final ErrorCode errorCode; public CustomException(String message, ErrorCode errorCode) { super(message); this.errorCode = errorCode; } public CustomException(String message, ErrorCode errorCode, Throwable cause) { super(message, cause); this.errorCode = errorCode; } public ErrorCode getCode() { return this.errorCode; } public String toString() { return super.getMessage() + " Error code: " + getCode(); } enum ErrorCode { BAD_THINGS } }
We can now throw our
CustomException:
public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) throws CustomException { try { int x = 1 / 0; } catch (Exception exception) { throw new CustomException("Something bad!", CustomException.ErrorCode.BAD_THINGS, exception); } } }
The output of this program yields:
Exception in thread "main" Something bad! Error code: BAD_THINGS at Main.main(Main.java:7) Caused by: java.lang.ArithmeticException: / by zero at Main.main(Main.java:5)
Creating custom exceptions can be helpful, but there are some general best practices to remember when deciding to implement a custom exception class:
UnsupportedOperationException (which can be used to indicate that a request operation is not supported) and
IllegalArgumentException (which can indicate that illegal arguments have been passed to a method). These are just two of many built-in classes that extend
Exception.
