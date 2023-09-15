Answers by Sentry

I need an unordered list without any bullets (HTML, CSS)

Matthew C.

The Problem

You have an unordered list like the following example list:

<ul>
 <li>Item 1</li>
 <li>Item 2</li>
 <li>Item 3</li>
</ul>

By default, list items in an unordered list have bullets, how do you remove them?

The Solution

To remove the bullets, you can set the list-style-type CSS property of the unordered list to “none”.

ul {
  list-style-type: none;
}
Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.