I need an unordered list without any bullets (HTML, CSS)

Matthew C.

September 15, 2023

The Problem

You have an unordered list like the following example list:

Click to Copy <ul> <li>Item 1</li> <li>Item 2</li> <li>Item 3</li> </ul>

By default, list items in an unordered list have bullets, how do you remove them?

The Solution

To remove the bullets, you can set the list-style-type CSS property of the unordered list to “none”.