Invalid next.config.js options detected
Matthew C.—
When using a Next.js app, you may encounter the following error in your terminal indicating that your
next.config.js file has invalid keys or values:
Invalid next.config.js options detected:
The second line in the error message points to the incorrect configuration option. For example, if you use the following Next.js configuration in your
next.config.js file:
module.exports = { output: "standalon", }
You’ll get the error:
Expected 'standalone' | 'export', received 'standalon' at "output"
Next.js is configured using the
next.config.js file in the root directory of your project. Fix the config error listed in the error message. For example:
module.exports = { output: "standalone", }
The
next.config.js file is a Node.js module used by the Next.js server and build but is not included in the browser build.
The file has a default CommonJS module export. You can export an ES module instead if you name the file
next.config.mjs. You can also export a function, and from Next.js version 12.1.0 you can export an async function.
If you use a function, you can set specific configs for production, testing, and development using the
phase argument, to set the current context in which the configuration is loaded. You can see a list of the available phases here.
You can see a list of the available configuration options in the Next.js docs, including:
output,
reactStrictMode, and
images.
If you are using TypeScript, make sure that you import the
NextConfig type from
next and add it as a JS Doc comment that references the TypeScript type using the
@type tag:
/** @type {import("next").NextConfig} */ module.exports = { output: "standalone", }
Use the TypeScript tools in your development IDE to see which configuration keys and values are valid.
