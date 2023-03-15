Iterate over rows in a Pandas DataFrame in Python

How can I iterate over the rows of a Python Pandas DataFrame, accessing its elements by their column names?
Iterating over rows is considered bad practice in Pandas, as it becomes quite slow for large DataFrames. It is worth considering whether the problem we’re aiming to solve with iteration over rows could instead be solved using one of the following approaches:
DataFrame.apply: this method will execute a provided function over the rows or columns of a DataFrame.
If neither of these solutions is appropriate and iterating over the rows of our DataFrame cannot be avoided, we can use
DataFrame.itertuples(). This function returns rows as named tuples. For example:
import pandas prices_df = pandas.DataFrame({'cost_price': [1, 2], 'sale_price': [2, 4]}, index=['apple', 'orange']) for row in prices_df.itertuples(): print(f"An {row.Index} costs ${row.cost_price} and sells for ${row.sale_price}.")
This will print the following:
An apple costs $1 and sells for $2. An orange costs $2 and sells for $4.
DataFrame.iterrows() can also be used to iterate over DataFrame rows, but is slower than
itertuples() and does not preserve data types.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.