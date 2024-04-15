How do I fix the Laravel error: Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages

Richard C.

April 15, 2024

The Problem

When creating a Laravel project on Linux, you may get the error Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages .

This error could be caused by any number of missing dependencies, for example, you can get an error such as:

Click to Copy - Root composer.json requires laravel/pint ^1.0 -> satisfiable by laravel/pint[v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.1.1]. - laravel/pint[v1.0.0, ..., v1.1.1] require ext-xml * -> it is missing from your system. Install or enable PHP's xml extension.

The important message here is the second line — that ext-xml is missing from your system. This is a system-level omission, not a PHP error.

The Solution

This error has a simple solution. On Debian-based systems, install the missing dependency with apt-get . (On RedHat-based systems use yum .)

For example:

Click to Copy apt-get update apt-get install php-xml apt-get install php-curl