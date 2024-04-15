How do I fix the Laravel error: Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages

When creating a Laravel project on Linux, you may get the error
Your requirements could not be resolved to an installable set of packages.
This error could be caused by any number of missing dependencies, for example, you can get an error such as:
- Root composer.json requires laravel/pint ^1.0 -> satisfiable by laravel/pint[v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.1.1]. - laravel/pint[v1.0.0, ..., v1.1.1] require ext-xml * -> it is missing from your system. Install or enable PHP's xml extension.
The important message here is the second line — that
ext-xml is missing from your system. This is a system-level omission, not a PHP error.
This error has a simple solution. On Debian-based systems, install the missing dependency with
apt-get. (On RedHat-based systems use
yum.)
For example:
apt-get update apt-get install php-xml apt-get install php-curl
If you don’t have root privileges, prefix the commands with
sudo.
