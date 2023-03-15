Answers by Sentry

Limit floats to two decimal points in Python

The Problem

How do I round a floating point number to two decimal places?

The Solution

We can do this using Python’s round() function, which rounds a given number to a specified number of decimal places. For example:

my_number = 9.489999999999
rounded = round(my_number, 2)

print(rounded) # will output "9.49"

Due to the limitations of floating point arithmetic, the round() may sometimes produce unexpected results. If this is undesirable, consider using the decimal module as a replacement for floating point numbers.

