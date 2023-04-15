Lowercase a string in Python

David Y.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I make a string all lowercase in Python?

The Solution

We can use Python’s built-in str.lower() (https://docs.python.org/3/library/stdtypes.html#str.lower) method. This will work regardless of how many uppercase letters the string contains. For example:

Click to Copy print("HELLO WORLD!".lower()) # will output "hello world!" print("Hello World!".lower()) # will output "hello world!" print("hello world!".lower()) # will output "hello world!"