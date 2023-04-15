Answers by Sentry

Lowercase a string in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How do I make a string all lowercase in Python?

The Solution

We can use Python’s built-in str.lower()(https://docs.python.org/3/library/stdtypes.html#str.lower) method. This will work regardless of how many uppercase letters the string contains. For example:

print("HELLO WORLD!".lower())  # will output "hello world!"
print("Hello World!".lower())  # will output "hello world!"
print("hello world!".lower())  # will output "hello world!"

If we’re making our string all lowercase in order to do case-insensitive matching, we may want to use str.casefold() instead. This method is a more aggressive form of str.lower(), which includes additional substitutions such as “ss” for the German character “ß”. The workings of this method are implemented in accordance with section 3.13 of the Unicode Standard.

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.