Next.js 13 and next-auth issues with useSession and SessionProvider
Matthew C.—
When using NextAuth in a Next.js 13+ application that uses the recommended app router, you may encounter the following error:
Error: [next-auth]: `useSession` must be wrapped in a <SessionProvider />
You may also encounter this related error:
Error: React Context is unavailable in Server Components
Make sure that your Next.js layout, which is a UI shared between multiple routes, is wrapped with
SessionProvider. For example, in your
src/app/layout.tsx file:
export default async function RootLayout({ children, }: Readonly<{ children: React.ReactNode; }>) { const session = await getServerSession(); return ( <html lang="en"> <body className={inter.className}> <SessionProviderClientComponent session={session}> <main> <NavMenu /> {children} </main> </SessionProviderClientComponent> </body> </html> ); }
The
'useSession' must be wrapped in a <SessionProvider /> error occurs if you try to use the
useSession hook to access
session information where the NextAuth
session object is not available. The
SessionProvider uses React Context to share the
session object between components, which can be accessed using the
useSession hook.
The
React Context is unavailable in Server Components error occurs when you try to use the
SessionProvider component in a server component.
The
getServerSession method is used to get the
session object as the
RootLayout component is a server component that’s rendered on the server.
The
SessionProviderClientComponent is the
SessionProvider returned from a client component:
"use client"; import { Session } from "next-auth"; import { SessionProvider } from "next-auth/react"; export default function SessionProviderClientComponent({ children, session, }: { children: React.ReactNode; session: Session | null; }) { return <SessionProvider session={session}>{children}</SessionProvider>; }
The
SessionProvider needs to be used in a client component as it uses React Context. The
"use client" directive is added to the top of the file to make the component a client component.
If you are using the App Router, try to avoid using the
SessionProvider and use
getServerSession instead to get access to the
session object as using
SessionProvider should be unnecessary in most cases. However, using the
SessionProvider can be useful if you are migrating from the older pages router.
