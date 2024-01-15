Next.js 13 <button onClick={}> Event handlers cannot be passed to Client Component props

Answers by Sentry

The Problem

In Next.js 13, you might have encountered the following error when trying to use an event handler with a button:

Error: Event handlers cannot be passed to Client Component props.
  <button onClick={function} children=...>
                  ^^^^^^^^^^
If you need interactivity, consider converting part of this to a Client Component.

This occurs because in Next.js 13, components are marked as Server Components by default. In a Server Component, browser APIs, event handlers, and certain React Hooks cannot be used. This is because the code for Server Components is pre-rendered into HTML on the server, where those aspects of the browser are not available.

The Solution

The following code will result in the error above:

export default function Home() {
  return (
    <main>
      <div>
        <h1>Hello World</h1>
        <button onClick={() => alert("Hello World")}>Click Me</button>
      </div>
    </main>
  );
}

To resolve the error, we can move the <button> component into a separate component that is marked as a Client Component:

"use client"
export default function MyButton() {
  return <button onClick={() => alert("Hello World")}>Click Me</button>;
}

Then, in the Home component, we can use it as follows:

export default function Home() {
  return (
    <main>
      <div>
        <h1>Hello World</h1>
        <MyButton />
      </div>
    </main>
  );
}

This will solve the error by moving the browser interactivity into its own component. The Home component is pre-rendered on the server, but the MyButton component has its browser interactivity added during hydration.

