Next.js 13 "window is not defined"

In Next.js version 13+, you may have encountered the following error when trying to use the browser API
window object:
Unhandled Runtime Error Error: window is not defined
This error occurs because components are server-rendered by default. Components are pre-rendered into HTML on the server before being sent to the client. The
window object is not available on the server.
If you want to use browser APIs like
window, use a client component. To make your component a client component add the React
"use client" directive at the top of your component file, above your imports.
The client components will still be pre-rendered on the server and then hydrated on the client. To make sure that the code that uses the
window object only runs on the client, use the
useEffect hook, an event handler, lazy load the component, or do a check for the
window object.
useEffect
You can access the
window object once the component is mounted inside a
useEffect callback function:
useEffect(() => { window.alert("window.alert from client component"); }, []);
You can also access the
window object in event handlers because event handlers are added to the pre-rendered HTML on the client by React. This process is called hydration.
<button onClick={() => window.alert("window.alert from client component")}> Click me </button>
window is Defined
You can also check if the
window object is defined:
if (typeof window !== "undefined") { window.alert("window.alert from client component"); }
Be careful about using this method as it can cause hydration errors if it causes a difference between the HTML that’s pre-rendered on the server and the HTML that’s first rendered on the client when the component is hydrated.
If you want to access the
window object at the top level of your component, you can lazy load your client component and disable pre-rendering on the server to make sure that it’s only rendered on the client. However, this may make the initial page load slower. This approach is useful when using client-only libraries or if you only need to load the client component after a certain user action.
