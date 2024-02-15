Next.js ERR_REQUIRE_ESM

Installing and importing third-party packages into your Next.js application can create troublesome errors. Usually, these errors are the result of version mismatches and incorrect import statements.
In particular, the following error relates to the use of ESM (ECMAScript modules), which are a modern format for JavaScript modules:
Error [ERR_REQUIRE_ESM]: Must use import to load ES Module
ES modules make use of the
import statement instead of the
require statement. You may run into this issue when trying to use the
require statement to add a package to your application that is an ES module.
When importing third-party packages, a new release could convert the package into an ESM-only package. In this case, the package can no longer be imported using
require() and instead you have to use a
dynamic import.
Suppose you have a library called
bar that was previously a CJS (CommonJS) module, imported as follows:
const bar = require("bar");
If this package has migrated to be an ESM-only package, you now need to import it like so:
import bar from "bar";
If the
ERR_REQUIRE_ESM error is not occurring in your codebase, but rather in one of your dependencies, it could be that you have changed the version of a transitive dependency without realizing it.
In the code below, we require a package called
bar, which depends on a package called
foo. We also depend on
foo in our codebase, but we haven’t explicitly used the
require statement.
const bar = require("bar")
In
node_modules/bar/index.js:
const foo = require ("foo")
If we change the version of
foo in our
package.json to a version where it is now ESM-only, we will see that
bar will throw an error when imported. This is because
bar depended on the CJS implementation of
foo which it can no longer import.
To fix this, we can do one of two things:
bar to one that migrates from the CJS version of
foo to the
ESM version.
foo package back to the latest CJS version.
In general, if you encounter this error and are unable to identify a root cause, a good start is to downgrade the latest updated packages to their previous versions.
When importing an ES module into a CJS module in TypeScript, the
import statement is transpiled into a
require statement. This will cause the error in question.
In this scenario, to make our code work, we have to modify our TypeScript configuration.
The first step is to set our module option configuration to
es2020 and then to set
esModuleInterop to true in
tsconfig.json.
We need to set the module option to
es2020 because if it is set to
CommonJS, then the
import statement will be transpiled to
require.
With this configuration, we can
import ES modules, and
require CJS modules, as needed.
const cjsModule = require("bar"); import foo from "foo";
