Next.js middleware Module not found: Can't resolve 'fs'

You are using the Node.js file system (fs) module in a Next.js middleware function. For example, you have a
src/app/middleware.js file that should add a time stamp to the
data.txt file when routes that start with
"/example-route" are accessed:
import fs from "fs"; export function middleware(request) { if (request.nextUrl.pathname.startsWith("/example-route")) { fs.writeFile("src/data.txt", `Last accessed: ${Date.now()}`, (err) => { if (err) { console.error(err); } else { // file written successfully } }); } }
This middleware function runs before a request to routes is completed.
If you run this code and access an existing
"/example-route" route, you’ll get an error:
The edge runtime does not support Node.js 'fs' module. Learn More: https://nextjs.org/docs/messages/node-module-in-edge-runtime
Next.js middleware only supports the Edge Runtime currently. The Next.js Edge Runtime is based on standard Web APIs, it does not support native Node.js APIs like the file system API. You can see a list of available APIs in the Vercel Edge Runtime API docs.
To use the Node.js file system module, you’ll need to use the Node.js runtime, which means you won’t be able to access it in a middleware function.
You can instead use the Node.js file system module in a Server Component, Route Handler, or Server Action.
For example, you could access the Node.js file system module from a page in the
src/app/example-route directory. Pages are Server Components by default from Next.js 13 onwards.
import fs from "fs"; export default function ExampleComponent() { fs.writeFile("src/data.txt", `Last accessed: ${Date.now()}`, (err) => { if (err) { console.error(err); } else { // file written successfully } }); return ( <main> <div>text</div> </main> ); }
You can reuse the write to file logic by using a Server Action or a Route Handler (equivalent to a Next.js API route). For example, you can create a Server Action in a separate file that you can then import into your components:
"use server"; import fs from "fs"; export async function timeStamp() { fs.writeFile("src/data.txt", `Last accessed: ${Date.now()}`, (err) => { if (err) { console.error(err); } else { // file written successfully } }); }
Server Actions are asynchronous functions that are only executed on the server. You define a Server Action using the
"use server" directive. You can add the directive at the top of a file to mark all exports as server functions, or you can add it inline at the top of an async function to mark a specific function as a Server Action. Server Actions can also be used in Client Components.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors.
Run the line of code below to:
Create a free Sentry account
Run the CLI install command to automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Start capturing errors and performance issues
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.