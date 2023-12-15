Print an array in Java

David Y.

December 15, 2023

The Problem

What is the simplest way to print an array in Java? Passing an array directly to System.out.println produces an object reference rather than a printed representation of the array contents.

Click to Copy class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] products = new String[]{"Coffee", "Tea", "Chocolate Bar"}; System.out.println(products); // will print something like [Ljava.lang.String;@49476842 } }

How can I get the output ["Coffee", "Tea", "Chocolate Bar"] instead?

The Solution

We can print simple arrays in Java using the method Arrays.toString() :

Click to Copy import java.util.Arrays; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] products = new String[]{"Coffee", "Tea", "Chocolate Bar"}; System.out.println(Arrays.toString(products)); // will print ["Coffee", "Tea", "Chocolate Bar"] } }

This will also work for arrays containing non- String types, such as ints or doubles.

If we have an array containing other arrays, or complex custom objects, we will need to use Arrays.deepToString() to print out an accurate representation: