Answers by Sentry

Print multiple times without newlines or spaces in Python

David Y.

The Problem

Each time I call print in Python, a new line is created. For example:

print("hello")
print("world")

This code will print the following:

hello
world

If I pass multiple strings to print, they will be separated by spaces. For example:

print("hello", "world")

This code will print the following:

hello world

How do I avoid both newlines and spaces and print helloworld? In other words, I would like all new strings to be printed directly after the previous output, without any separators.

The Solution

Python’s print function takes two optional keyword parameters, sep and end.

  • sep: a string to print between arguments. Defaults to ' ' (space).
  • end: a string to print at the end. Defaults to '\n' (new line).

To prevent these extra spaces and line breaks from being printed, we can set both sep and end to empty strings, as below:

print("hello", sep="", end="")
print("world", sep="", end="")
print("hello", "world", sep="", end="")

This code will print the following:

helloworldhelloworld

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.