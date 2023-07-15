Print multiple times without newlines or spaces in Python

The Problem

Each time I call print in Python, a new line is created. For example:

print("hello")
print("world")

This code will print the following:

hello
world

If I pass multiple strings to print , they will be separated by spaces. For example:

print("hello", "world")

This code will print the following:

hello world

How do I avoid both newlines and spaces and print helloworld ? In other words, I would like all new strings to be printed directly after the previous output, without any separators.

The Solution

Python’s print function takes two optional keyword parameters, sep and end .

sep : a string to print between arguments. Defaults to ' ' (space).

: a string to print between arguments. Defaults to (space). end : a string to print at the end. Defaults to '

' (new line).

To prevent these extra spaces and line breaks from being printed, we can set both sep and end to empty strings, as below:

print("hello", sep="", end="")
print("world", sep="", end="")
print("hello", "world", sep="", end="")

This code will print the following: