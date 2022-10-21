Answers by Sentry

Python slice notation

James W.

The Problem

You’d like to get a subset of a string or array with a single expression. For example, you have the following variables storing some data that you need to manipulate:

hello_world_string = "Hello World!"

num_string = "012345"

The Solution

The Syntax

Since in Python, strings are arrays, we can use the same syntax for both object types.

Slicing segments an array and returns that segment.

In the example below, a string is segmented to return a single word from within the string:

hello_world_string = "Hello World!"
world = hello_world_string[7:12]
print(world)

Output:

World

Indexing

Slicing requires a start and a stop:

array[start:stop]

The start is the index of the array that you would like the slice to begin with, the stop is the index of the array you would like to stop at.

The value of the array at the stop index is not included in the slice.

num_string = "012345"
zero_to_four = num_string[0:5]
print(zero_to_four)

Output:

01234

If an index is not provided for start, the slice will begin at the start of the array.

If an index is not provided for stop, the slice will end after the end of the array.

# Returns entire array
array[:]

For example:

num_string = "012345"
zero_to_five = num_string[:]
print(zero_to_five)

Output:

012345

Step

Slicing can also use a third value called step:

array[start:stop:step]

The step designates the manner in which the slice can walk through the array.

Assigning a step of 2 will include values from the array every two “steps”.

In the example below, a string is sliced starting at index 2, stopping when the array is complete, and taking the values at every second step.

num_string = "0123456"
even_nums = num_string[2::2]
print(even_nums)

Output:

246

Negative Indexing

Slicing can use negative indexing. With negative indexing, the last value in an array is -1, the second last is -2, and so on.

For example:

num_string = "012345"
one_two_three = num_string[-5:-2]
print(one_two_three)

Output:

123

Reversing Arrays with Negative Indexing

Use negative indexing to step through an array in reverse.

For example:

num_string = "012345"
reverse_string = num_string[::-1]
print(reverse_string)

Output:

543210

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.