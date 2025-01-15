React Native: 'compileJava' task (current target is 1.8) and 'compileKotlin' task (current target is 11) jvm target incompatibility
Matthew C.—
When using Expo or Android Studio IDE to build a React Native Android application, you get the following error:
FAILURE: Build failed with an exception. Task :react-native-gradle-plugin:compileKotlin 'compileJava' task (current target is 1.8) and 'compileKotlin' task (current target is 11) jvm target
The problem occurs when the React Native Gradle plugin’s Java Virtual Machine (JVM) target compatibility check fails due to the use of inconsistent Java bytecode versions.
Ensure the same Java version is used across your project:
If you have multiple Java versions installed on your computer, including Java 11, ensure your
JAVA_HOME environment variable points to the correct version.
If you’re using Windows, open the Command Prompt and run it as an administrator so you can add a system environment variable. Set the value of the
JAVA_HOME environment variable to your JDK (or JRE) installation path:
setx /m JAVA_HOME "C:\Program Files\Java\jdk11.0.17.8"
If you’re using macOS, set the
JAVA_HOME environment variable by adding the following line to your shell’s configuration file:
export JAVA_HOME=$(/usr/libexec/java_home -v 11)
~/.zshrc or
~/.zprofile.
~/.bash_profile or
~/.bashrc.
React Native recommends you use the Homebrew package manager to install the version 11, Azul Zulu build of OpenJDK on macOS and use the popular Chocolatey package manager to install JDK version 11 on Windows.
Note: If you are using the latest version of React Native, version 0.75, React Native recommends you install JDK version 17, update the React Native version in your project, and update Android Studio if possible.
If you are using Expo Application Services (EAS), you can specify a build image that includes JDK 11 in your
eas.json file:
{ "build": { "development": { "image": "ubuntu-22.04-jdk-11-ndk-r21e" } } }
If you are using Android Studio, you may get the following error after installing or setting your JDK version to JDK 11:
FAILURE: Build failed with an exception. Could not determine dependencies of task ':app:compileDebugJavaWithJavac'.
Fix this error by updating the Gradle JDK version:
The JDK contains everything you need to develop and run Java apps, including the JVM and tools for building your app. The JVM is an interpreter that executes Java applications.
React Native Android projects use both Java and Kotlin code:
Gradle is a Java build tool used to compile Android apps; it needs to compile the Kotlin and Java code to compatible bytecode versions.
The initial error indicates that the project is trying to compile Java code targeting Java version 1.8 and Kotlin code targeting Java version 11, which Gradle doesn’t allow. Gradle requires consistent Java bytecode versions across your project.
