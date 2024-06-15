React Native error: TypeError: cli.init is not a function
Abdul D.—
When initializing a new React Native project using
npx, you may get this error:
TypeError: cli.init is not a function at run (/opt/homebrew/lib/node_modules/react-native-cli/index.js:302:7) at createProject (/opt/homebrew/lib/node_modules/react-native-cli/index.js:249:3) at init (/opt/homebrew/lib/node_modules/react-native-cli/index.js:200:5) at Object.<anonymous> (/opt/homebrew/lib/node_modules/react-native-cli/index.js:153:7) at Module._compile (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1112:14) at Module._extensions..js (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:1166:10) at Module.load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:988:32) at Module._load (node:internal/modules/cjs/loader:834:12) at Function.executeUserEntryPoint [as runMain] (node:internal/modules/run_main:77:12) at node:internal/main/run_main_module:17:47
This issue typically arises due to a mismatch between the installed versions of the React Native CLI and its associated dependencies. As a result, the CLI package is not compatible with the version of React Native being used to initialize your project. These conflicts can occur if you have global versions of React Native or its CLI installed, which is not generally recommended.
To resolve this issue, clean your global environment of any conflicting installations. Here’s the step-by-step process.
First, remove any global installations of React Native and its CLI using npm:
npm uninstall -g react-native npm uninstall -g react-native-cli
Ensure that nothing related to React Native is present in the global package list to help verify that all old or conflicting packages have been removed:
npm -g list
Check the output and ensure that
react-native and
react-native-cli are not listed. If they are still listed, remove them using the commands above. After removing the global packages, use
npx to initialize your project. The
npx command lets you use the React Native CLI without installing it globally:
npx react-native init newProject
Using
npx also ensures you’re using the latest version of the CLI directly from the npm registry without permanent installation.
The React Native documentation now recommends using Expo, especially for those new to mobile development. Expo is a framework for universal React applications that simplifies the process of creating React Native apps and eliminates the need for native code configurations:
npx create-expo-app newProject
Expo is a great alternative if you encounter persistent issues and need a more straightforward setup.
react-native-cli Globally (If Needed)
If the above methods do not resolve the issue, or for any reason you find it necessary to have React Native installed globally, reinstall
react-native-cli globally using:
npm install -g react-native-cli
Installing the React Native CLI globally isn’t typically recommended but can be helpful in specific environments such as CI/CD pipelines.
When you run
react-native init newProject, the CLI should automatically install
react-native locally in your project directory.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.