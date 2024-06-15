React Native error: Unrecognized command 'link' when linking fonts
In React Native, you might encounter an
Unrecognized command [link] error when using the command
npx react-native [link] to link custom fonts or other assets.
The
link and
unlink commands have been removed from the React Native CLI in versions 0.60 and above, as these versions now support automatic linking.
Use automatic or manual linking to add custom fonts or other assets to your React Native project. Here’s how to do it:
Ensure your React Native version is 0.60 or higher, as these versions support automatic linking of most packages and assets.
Install the library with npm or yarn as React Native will automatically link the library when the app is rebuilt. For example, to install a custom icon package you can use a command like:
npm install react-native-vector-icons
You may need to link some assets, like custom icons manually. Add your icon files to the appropriate directory in your project (for example:
./assets/icons/) and update your
react-native.config.js file to include the assets folder. For example:
module.exports = { project: { ios: {}, android: {} }, assets: ["./assets/icons/"] // path to your icon file };
After you update your configuration or add assets to it, rebuild the project to apply the changes:
npx react-native run-android
or
npx react-native run-ios
