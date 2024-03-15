React TypeError useState

When using
useState in React, you might encounter the following error:
TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useState')
This error can occur for different reasons depending on your application setup and framework version.
Let’s outline a few things you should check to ensure your code is structured correctly and that you’re set up to use React hooks.
If you are using vanilla React without a framework (like Next.js), make sure you are importing React into your root component.
For example, the following component will result in the
Cannot read properties of null (reading 'useState') error:
import { useState } from 'react' export default function Home() { const [myState, setMyState] = useState("hello") return ( <div> {myState} </div> ) }
The error occurs because we haven’t imported React into the component. Here’s how to fix it:
import React from 'react'; import { useState } from 'react' export default function Home() { const [myState, setMyState] = useState("hello") return ( <div> {myState} </div> ) }
If you are using Next.js 13 and the App Router, you might get this error if you’ve marked a client component as
async and then tried to use the
useState hook in it.
In Next.js 13,
async/await is not yet supported for client components. If your component is marked as
async, either remove the
async keyword or include the
use client directive if you need it to be an
async component:
"use client"; export default async function MyComponent() { const [myState, setMyState] = useState(); return ( <div> <h1>Test</h1> </div> ); }
In Next.js, you cannot use client-side hooks in server components. In Next.js 13 with the App Router, components are server components by default. You may encounter an error with
useState if you attempt to use it in a server component.
You can solve this by adding the
use client directive to the component that uses the
useState hook, or extract the
useState usage in a client component and use it in the server component.
You may encounter this error if you put the
useState hook outside the body of your function.
React hooks can only be called within the body of a function.
In the following code, the
useState hook is used outside the body of the
MyComponent function, resulting in the error:
"use client"; import { useState } from 'react'; const [myState, setMyState] = useState(); function MyComponent() { return ( <div> <h1>Test</h1> </div> ); } export default MyComponent;
Using hooks correctly in React and Next.js can be challenging at first. The React and Next.js documentation provides useful examples of hook usage and the common situations that can cause you to stumble.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve React performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a React project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry React SDK
npm install @sentry/react
import React from "react"; import ReactDOM from "react-dom"; import * as Sentry from "@sentry/react"; import App from "./App"; Sentry.init({ dsn: "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>" }); ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.