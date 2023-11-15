Read a text file into a string and strip newlines in Python

I have a text file (
dna.txt) containing multiple lines, for example:
ATCAGTGGAAACCCAGTGCTA GAGGATGGAATGACCTTAAAT CAGGGACGATATTAAACGGAA
Using Python, how do I read it into a string variable as one long line, i.e. removing newlines? I want the final string to look like this:
ATCAGTGGAAACCCAGTGCTAGAGGATGGAATGACCTTAAATCAGGGACGATATTAAACGGAA
We can achieve this using the following Python code:
with open("dna.txt", "r") as file: dna = file.read().replace("\n", "") print(dna) # will print ATCAGTGGAAACCCAGTGCTAGAGGATGGAATGACCTTAAATCAGGGACGATATTAAACGGAA
In the above code:
open("dna.txt", "r") opens the file in read mode (
r). We use Python’s
with statement to automatically close the file at the end of the block.
file.read() reads the entire contents of the file into a string.
replace("\n", "") is a string method that replaces all newline characters in our string with empty strings.
In some cases, we may prefer to replace newlines with other characters, such as a single space. We can do this with a slight modification to the above code:
with open("dna.txt", "r") as file: dna = file.read().replace("\n", " ") # replace newline with space print(dna) # will print ATCAGTGGAAACCCAGTGCTA GAGGATGGAATGACCTTAAAT CAGGGACGATATTAAACGGAA
An alternative but less explicit way to produce the same output would be to use
str.splitlines and
str.join. This will create a list containing each line in the file, and then convert that list into a string with a specified delimiter. We can use an empty string to remove the new lines entirely:
with open("dna.txt", "r") as file: dna = "".join(file.read().splitlines()) print(dna) # will print ATCAGTGGAAACCCAGTGCTAGAGGATGGAATGACCTTAAATCAGGGACGATATTAAACGGAA
Alternatively, we could use any other string to separate the lines with that string:
with open("dna.txt", "r") as file: dna = " ".join(file.read().splitlines()) # separate lines with a single space print(dna) # will print ATCAGTGGAAACCCAGTGCTA GAGGATGGAATGACCTTAAAT CAGGGACGATATTAAACGGAA
While both of these approaches produce the same output, the second one may be confusing to readers unfamiliar with Python.
