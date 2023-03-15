Answers by Sentry

Remove element from a list by index in Python

The Problem

How can I remove an element from a list by index in Python? In other words, how can I remove the Nth element from a list?

The Solution

We can accomplish this using Python’s del statement. This will mutate the list in place. For example, to remove an element with index 1, we can do the following:

products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Pears"] # list has items 0, 1, and 2

del products[1] # remove item 1 ("Oranges")
print(products) # will print ["Apples", "Pears"]

