Resolve Python ImportError: No module named ...

David Y.

October 15, 2023

The Problem

When I run a Python script containing the line import requests , I receive the following error:

Click to Copy ImportError: No module named requests

I have received similar error messages for other modules. How do I resolve them?

The Solution

Python comes with a large number of built-in modules, such as os , sys , and time , which can be imported into any script without errors. However, many popular modules are developed by third parties and must be installed separately – the requests module is one example. Depending on your system, Python modules can be installed using either Python’s PIP or the system package manager.

On macOS and most Linux systems, this command will work:

Click to Copy pip3 install requests

This will install the module at the user level, or in the current virtual environment if you’re using one. To install the package system-wide, we can use sudo :

Click to Copy sudo pip3 install requests

On some Linux systems, installing packages with PIP will produce the following error message:

Click to Copy error: externally-managed-environment

This message will tell you to install Python packages using the system package manager. Depending on your system, this command will look like one of the following:

Debian/Ubuntu: sudo apt install python3-requests

Fedora: sudo dnf install python-requests

Arch: sudo pacman -S python-requests

Python packages in the system repositories will generally have names like python-packagename or python3-packagename . Less common packages may not be available.

Windows

On Windows, we can install Python packages from the command prompt using this command:

Click to Copy pip3 install requests

If the above command doesn’t work, PIP may not be in the system PATH and will need to be called through Python: