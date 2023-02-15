Answers by Sentry

Select rows from a Python Pandas DataFrame based on column values

David Y.

The Problem

How can I select rows from a DataFrame in Python Pandas based on column values? In other words, what is the DataFrame equivalent of a SELECT WHERE statement in SQL?

The Solution

This can be achieved using the DataFrame’s loc property.

To select rows with a specified column value:

my_value = 3
results = my_dataframe.loc[my_dataframe["column_name"] == my_value]

To select rows that do not match a specified column value:

my_value = 3
results = my_dataframe.loc[my_dataframe["column_name"] != my_value]

To select rows with a column value that matches one of a list of values:

my_list = [1, 2, 3]
results = my_dataframe.loc[my_dataframe["column_name"].isin(my_list)]

To select rows with a column value that falls in a range:

lower_limit = 1
upper_limit = 3
my_dataframe.loc[(my_dataframe["column_name"] >= lower_limit) & (my_dataframe["column_name"] <= upper_limit)]

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.