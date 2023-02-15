Select rows from a Python Pandas DataFrame based on column values

David Y.

February 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I select rows from a DataFrame in Python Pandas based on column values? In other words, what is the DataFrame equivalent of a SELECT WHERE statement in SQL?

The Solution

This can be achieved using the DataFrame’s loc property.

To select rows with a specified column value:

my_value = 3
results = my_dataframe.loc[my_dataframe["column_name"] == my_value]

To select rows that do not match a specified column value:

my_value = 3
results = my_dataframe.loc[my_dataframe["column_name"] != my_value]

To select rows with a column value that matches one of a list of values:

my_list = [1, 2, 3]
results = my_dataframe.loc[my_dataframe["column_name"].isin(my_list)]

To select rows with a column value that falls in a range: