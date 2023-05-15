Slicing in Python

How does slicing work in Python? What do the following snippets of code do?
my_list[:]
my_list[:-1]
my_list[::2]
my_list[1:9:3]
Python’s slice notation provides a quick way for programmers to extract sections of sequences, such as lists and strings. The syntax for a simple slice is as follows:
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] start = 1 stop = 5 sublist = my_list[start:stop] # i.e. my_list[1:5] print(sublist) # will print "[1, 2, 3, 4]"
Sequences in Python are 0-indexed, and slices are exclusive of the
stop value, so our code above has produced a sublist containing the values at indices 1 through 4.
If we leave out
start, the slice will begin at the start of the list, and if we leave out
stop, the slice will end at the end of the list. Therefore, if we leave out both, we’ll get a copy of the whole list, as below:
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[:] # code snippet (1) print(sublist) # will print "[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]"
If we use a negative number as a slice index, Python will count backwards from the end of the sequence. Index -1 refers to the last element and -2 to the second last element. This is useful when dealing with sequences of unknown length. For example, we could use this code to extract the last three elements of our list:
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[-3:] print(sublist) # will print "[7, 8, 9]"
We can also get a sublist containing all but the last element of
my_list:
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[:-1] # code snippet (2) print(sublist) # will print "[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]"
In addition to
start and
stop, the slice operator can take an optional
step argument, which allows us to skip some elements of our list. For example, we can use blank
start and
stop arguments with a
step of 2 to create a sublist with all the values at even indices.
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[::2] # code snippet (3) print(sublist) # will print "[0, 2, 4, 6, 8]"
We can use different values for
start,
stop, and
step to extract complex sublists, such as the one below:
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[1:9:3] # code snippet (4) print(sublist) # will print "[1, 4, 7]"
All of the above examples will also work with a string in place of a list. Try replacing the value of
my_list with “Helloworld” and see what substrings are produced.
When a slice cannot be satisfied, Python will return an empty sequence. For example, we will get an empty list if we try use the slice
[2:] on a list with only two elements, as below:
my_list = [0,1] sublist = my_list[2:] print(sublist) # will print "[]"
The built-in Python
slice function allows us to create slice objects, which we can use in place of slice notation. For example:
my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] my_slice = slice(1,5) sublist = my_list[my_slice] # i.e. my_list[1:5] print(sublist) # will print "[1, 2, 3, 4]"
In simple cases, this is more cumbersome than just using slice notation directly, but it may be useful if we need to create different slices programmatically.
