Slicing in Python

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

How does slicing work in Python? What do the following snippets of code do?

my_list[:] my_list[:-1] my_list[::2] my_list[1:9:3]

The Solution

Python’s slice notation provides a quick way for programmers to extract sections of sequences, such as lists and strings. The syntax for a simple slice is as follows:

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] start = 1 stop = 5 sublist = my_list[start:stop] # i.e. my_list[1:5] print(sublist) # will print "[1, 2, 3, 4]"

Sequences in Python are 0-indexed, and slices are exclusive of the stop value, so our code above has produced a sublist containing the values at indices 1 through 4.

If we leave out start , the slice will begin at the start of the list, and if we leave out stop , the slice will end at the end of the list. Therefore, if we leave out both, we’ll get a copy of the whole list, as below:

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[:] # code snippet (1) print(sublist) # will print "[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]"

If we use a negative number as a slice index, Python will count backwards from the end of the sequence. Index -1 refers to the last element and -2 to the second last element. This is useful when dealing with sequences of unknown length. For example, we could use this code to extract the last three elements of our list:

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[-3:] print(sublist) # will print "[7, 8, 9]"

We can also get a sublist containing all but the last element of my_list :

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[:-1] # code snippet (2) print(sublist) # will print "[0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]"

In addition to start and stop , the slice operator can take an optional step argument, which allows us to skip some elements of our list. For example, we can use blank start and stop arguments with a step of 2 to create a sublist with all the values at even indices.

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[::2] # code snippet (3) print(sublist) # will print "[0, 2, 4, 6, 8]"

We can use different values for start , stop , and step to extract complex sublists, such as the one below:

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] sublist = my_list[1:9:3] # code snippet (4) print(sublist) # will print "[1, 4, 7]"

All of the above examples will also work with a string in place of a list. Try replacing the value of my_list with “Helloworld” and see what substrings are produced.

When a slice cannot be satisfied, Python will return an empty sequence. For example, we will get an empty list if we try use the slice [2:] on a list with only two elements, as below:

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1] sublist = my_list[2:] print(sublist) # will print "[]"

The built-in Python slice function allows us to create slice objects, which we can use in place of slice notation. For example:

Click to Copy my_list = [0,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9] my_slice = slice(1,5) sublist = my_list[my_slice] # i.e. my_list[1:5] print(sublist) # will print "[1, 2, 3, 4]"

In simple cases, this is more cumbersome than just using slice notation directly, but it may be useful if we need to create different slices programmatically.