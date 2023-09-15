Split statements across multiple lines in Python code

When writing Python code, I sometimes need to split statements or expressions across multiple lines for readability. Considering that Python uses meaningful whitespace, how can I do this while preserving the meaning of the code? For example, I would like to turn this code:
sum = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
Into this:
sum = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5
Python allows code within parentheses (
()), brackets (
[]) or braces (
{}) to be written across multiple lines with arbitrary indentation. For example:
sum = (1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5)
This also applies to function calls and expressions:
if (initialized == True and paused == False): run_job(1, False, "Hello world!")
List definitions, which use brackets, and dictionary definitions, which use braces, can be written across multiple lines in the same way and for the same reason:
products = ["Apples", "Oranges"] product_prices = {"Apples": 1, "Oranges": 2}
Per PEP-008, using parenthesis, brackets, and braces is the preferred way of continuing long lines. An alternative method is to use a single backslash (
\):
sum = 1 + 2 + 3 \ + 4 + 5 if initialized == True and \ paused == False: run_job(1, False, "Hello world!")
