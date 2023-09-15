Split statements across multiple lines in Python code

September 15, 2023

The Problem

When writing Python code, I sometimes need to split statements or expressions across multiple lines for readability. Considering that Python uses meaningful whitespace, how can I do this while preserving the meaning of the code? For example, I would like to turn this code:

sum = 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5

Into this:

sum = 1 +
    2 +
    3 +
    4 +
    5

The Solution

Python allows code within parentheses ( () ), brackets ( [] ) or braces ( {} ) to be written across multiple lines with arbitrary indentation. For example:

sum = (1 +
       2 +
       3 +
       4 +
       5)

This also applies to function calls and expressions:

if (initialized == True
    and paused == False):
    run_job(1,
            False,
            "Hello world!")

List definitions, which use brackets, and dictionary definitions, which use braces, can be written across multiple lines in the same way and for the same reason:

products = ["Apples",
            "Oranges"]

product_prices = {"Apples": 1,
                  "Oranges": 2}

Per PEP-008, using parenthesis, brackets, and braces is the preferred way of continuing long lines. An alternative method is to use a single backslash ( \ ):