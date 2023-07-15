`super()` and `__init__()` in Python

What does
super() refer to in Python and why is it often used in
__init__() methods?
In Python,
super() is a built-in function used to call methods defined in the parent class. One of the advantages of inheritance in an object-oriented language like Python is avoiding code duplication. Consider the following code:
MARKUP = 1.5 class Product: def __init__(self, name, cost_price): self.name = name self.cost_price = cost_price self.selling_price = cost_price * MARKUP class Perishable(Product): def __init__(self, name, cost_price, shelf_life): super().__init__(name, cost_price) self.shelf_life = shelf_life
The line starting with
super().__init__ will execute the
__init__ method of
Product as if it were a method defined in
Perishable. This saves us from having to rewrite our pricing code in every child class of
Product. Whenever we create an instance of
Perishable, it will have a
name,
cost_price,
selling_price, and
shelf_life.
In this example, we could replace
super().__init__ with
Product.__init__ and achieve the same thing, but
super() allows us to write more general code and is necessary for more complex class hierarchies that use dependency injection and multiple inheritance.
In Python 2 code and older Python 3 code, you may encounter lines written like this:
super(Perishable, self).__init__(name, cost_price)
This is equivalent to calling
super() in Python 3. While it is more explicit and was the required way to use
super() in Python 2, it is no longer necessary, will slow down our code, and should thus be avoided.
