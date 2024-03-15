Test whether a string contains a substring in Python

David Y.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

How can we test whether a string contains a given substring in Python? Do Python strings have a contains() method?

The Solution

The pythonic way to determine whether a string contains a substring is by using the in operator:

Click to Copy if "word" in "This string contains word.": print("Found 'word' in string!")

Under the hood, this operator will use the str class’s __contains__() method. Therefore, we could also write this code in the following way and get the same result:

Click to Copy if "This string contains word.".__contains__("word"): print("Found 'word' in string!")

However, this is unpythonic, as methods starting with underscores are considered private. Calling them externally should be avoided where possible, even though Python does not prevent you from doing so.