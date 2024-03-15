Answers by Sentry

Test whether a string contains a substring in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How can we test whether a string contains a given substring in Python? Do Python strings have a contains() method?

The Solution

The pythonic way to determine whether a string contains a substring is by using the in operator:

if "word" in "This string contains word.":
    print("Found 'word' in string!")

Under the hood, this operator will use the str class’s __contains__() method. Therefore, we could also write this code in the following way and get the same result:

if "This string contains word.".__contains__("word"):
    print("Found 'word' in string!")

However, this is unpythonic, as methods starting with underscores are considered private. Calling them externally should be avoided where possible, even though Python does not prevent you from doing so.

This operation will return a boolean value, indicating whether the substring was found somewhere in the string. startswith() and endswith() can be used to test whether it was found at the beginning or end. To return the exact position of the substring, use find() or index().

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.