The data grid component requires all rows to have a unique `id` property

Matthew C. — August 15, 2024

When using the MUI X Data Grid component React data table you may get the following error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy gridRowsUtils.js:27 Uncaught Error: MUI X: The data grid component requires all rows to have a unique `id` property. Alternatively, you can use the `getRowId` prop to specify a custom ID for each row. A row was provided without ID in the rows prop:

The Solution

Make sure each row has a unique id property. This id is used by the Data Grid to identify the row and track the row across updates, enabling optimized rendering and performance.

For example, the following Data Grid would cause the above error, because its rows don’t have an id property:

Click to Copy Click to Copy <DataGrid columns={[{ field: 'name' }]} rows={[ { _id: 1, name: 'John' }, { _id: 2, name: 'Kate' }, ]} />

Although the example code above doesn’t include an id property, each row has a unique _id property. You will see that data from MongoDB databases also has the _id property.

If your rows have a different identifier property, you can use the getRowId prop to set the unique row id :

Click to Copy Click to Copy <DataGrid columns={[{ field: 'name' }]} rows={[ { _id: 1, name: 'John' }, { _id: 2, name: 'Kate' }, ]} getRowId={(row) => row._id} />

If, however, your rows of data don’t have a unique identifier, you’ll need to create your own row identifiers. To generate unique identifiers client-side, you can use the Web Crypto API that’s accessed through the global crypto property. It’s a Crypto object with a randomUUID() method that returns a randomly generated UUID. In Node, you can use the randomUUID() method of the Node crypto module.

Note that you should avoid generating unique identifiers that change for a given row, because this leads to issues with other features of the Data Grid. Ideally, your database data should have a unique field to use as a unique identifier.