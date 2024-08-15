The data grid component requires all rows to have a unique `id` property
Matthew C.—
When using the MUI X Data Grid component React data table you may get the following error:
gridRowsUtils.js:27 Uncaught Error: MUI X: The data grid component requires all rows to have a unique `id` property. Alternatively, you can use the `getRowId` prop to specify a custom ID for each row. A row was provided without ID in the rows prop:
Make sure each row has a unique
id property. This
id is used by the Data Grid to identify the row and track the row across updates, enabling optimized rendering and performance.
For example, the following Data Grid would cause the above error, because its rows don’t have an
id property:
<DataGrid columns={[{ field: 'name' }]} rows={[ { _id: 1, name: 'John' }, { _id: 2, name: 'Kate' }, ]} />
Although the example code above doesn’t include an
id property, each row has a unique
_id property. You will see that data from MongoDB databases also has the
_id property.
If your rows have a different identifier property, you can use the
getRowId prop to set the unique row
id:
<DataGrid columns={[{ field: 'name' }]} rows={[ { _id: 1, name: 'John' }, { _id: 2, name: 'Kate' }, ]} getRowId={(row) => row._id} />
If, however, your rows of data don’t have a unique identifier, you’ll need to create your own row identifiers. To generate unique identifiers client-side, you can use the Web Crypto API that’s accessed through the global
crypto property. It’s a
Crypto object with a
randomUUID() method that returns a randomly generated UUID. In Node, you can use the
randomUUID() method of the Node
crypto module.
Note that you should avoid generating unique identifiers that change for a given row, because this leads to issues with other features of the Data Grid. Ideally, your database data should have a unique field to use as a unique identifier.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.