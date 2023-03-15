Answers by Sentry

The Problem

How do I make a time delay in Python?

The Solution

We can do this using the sleep() function in Python’s built-in time module. This function will pause execution by a provided number of seconds. For example:

from time import sleep

print("Waiting 1 minute...")
sleep(60)
print("1 minute has passed.")

