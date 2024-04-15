You are migrating from the Next.js
pages directory to the Next.js
app directory. You may be doing this while migrating from Next.js 12 to Next.js 13. During migration, you get the following error in your browser dev tools console:
Uncaught Error: invariant expected app router to be mounted at useRouter (navigation.js:131:15) at HotReload (hot-reloader-client.js:367:46) at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:11021:18) at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:16782:13)
Your root layout in the
/app/layout.jsx file may have the following code:
export default function RootLayout({ children, }) { return ( <html lang="en"> {/* Layout UI */} <main>{children}</main> </html> ); }
The root layout is used to apply a layout to all routes. The Next.js migration to the app router guide states that you should copy the contents of the
pages directory
_app and
_document files to the root layout file.
The root layout is missing a
<body> tag:
export default function RootLayout({ children, }) { return ( <html lang="en"> <body> {/* Layout UI */} <main>{children}</main> </body> </html> ); }
If you are using the app directory, the root layout is required, and it must contain
<html> and
<body> tags.
The root layout of the
app directory takes over the role of the
_app and
_document files in the pages directory. The
_document file is an optional file that’s called the custom document. It’s used to update the
<html> and
<body> tags that are used to render a Page. It requires the following components imported from ‘next/document’ for a page to be properly rendered:
<Html>,
<Head />,
<Main />, and
<NextScript />. There is no
<Body> component.
import { Html, Head, Main, NextScript } from 'next/document' export default function Document() { return ( <Html lang="en"> <Head /> <body> <Main /> <NextScript /> </body> </Html> ) }
If you exclude the
<body> tag in the example above, your pages will still render, and you won’t get any errors in your browser dev tools console.
