Uncaught Error: invariant expected app router to be mounted

Matthew C.

April 15, 2024

The Problem

You are migrating from the Next.js pages directory to the Next.js app directory. You may be doing this while migrating from Next.js 12 to Next.js 13. During migration, you get the following error in your browser dev tools console:

Click to Copy Uncaught Error: invariant expected app router to be mounted at useRouter (navigation.js:131:15) at HotReload (hot-reloader-client.js:367:46) at renderWithHooks (react-dom.development.js:11021:18) at mountIndeterminateComponent (react-dom.development.js:16782:13)

Your root layout in the /app/layout.jsx file may have the following code:

Click to Copy export default function RootLayout({ children, }) { return ( <html lang="en"> {/* Layout UI */} <main>{children}</main> </html> ); }

The root layout is used to apply a layout to all routes. The Next.js migration to the app router guide states that you should copy the contents of the pages directory _app and _document files to the root layout file.

The Solution

The root layout is missing a <body> tag:

Click to Copy export default function RootLayout({ children, }) { return ( <html lang="en"> <body> {/* Layout UI */} <main>{children}</main> </body> </html> ); }

If you are using the app directory, the root layout is required, and it must contain <html> and <body> tags.

The root layout of the app directory takes over the role of the _app and _document files in the pages directory. The _document file is an optional file that’s called the custom document. It’s used to update the <html> and <body> tags that are used to render a Page. It requires the following components imported from ‘next/document’ for a page to be properly rendered: <Html> , <Head /> , <Main /> , and <NextScript /> . There is no <Body> component.

Click to Copy import { Html, Head, Main, NextScript } from 'next/document' export default function Document() { return ( <Html lang="en"> <Head /> <body> <Main /> <NextScript /> </body> </Html> ) }